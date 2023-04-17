Fans praise Diljit Dosanjh for ‘putting Punjabis on the Coachella map’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian fans around the world are praising Diljit Dosanjh for his “fire” performance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

The 39-year-old singer made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella, with fans calling it a “proud historic moment” for India.

During his set, Dosanjh performed fan favourites including “Lover”, “Born To Shine” and “Proper Patola”.

Many fans and celebrities from the Bollywood industry have praised the artist.

“I was grinning ear to ear during every single second of @diljitdosanjh at Coachella. My god, what a moment,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another fan added: “Nobody better than Diljit Dosanjh to represent us at Coachella.”

MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira wrote: “I congratulate @diljitdosanjh on his marvellous achievement to perform at Coachella music festival in California. He has made all Sikhs and Punjabi’s proud by his outstanding talent waheguru bless him-Khaira.”

A video of American DJ and producer Diplo grooving to Dosanjh’s live performance also went viral on social media.

“First Punjabi artist to perform at @coachella and y’all really thought I would miss it?” the DJ wrote in the caption of his video.

Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor also congratulated the “Lemonade” singer for his set.

Dosanjh started his music career in 2002 and gained recognition in Punjabi music with his 2005 album Smile followed by The Next Level with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Udta Punjab for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, in addition to a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2020, Dosanjh entered Social 50 chart by Billboard, following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T. The album, along with his next one MoonChild Era was listed in the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart.