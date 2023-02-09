Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diplo has corrected naysayers who he claims misunderstood what he said after Beyoncé’s win at the 2023 Grammys.

During Sunday (5 February) night’s music awards show, Beyoncé’s Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, beating the DJ who had also been nominated in the category.

As Beyoncé took the stage to receive her fourth trophy of the evening – putting her at a record-breaking career total of 32 Grammy awards and counting – Diplo could be seen saying something to his seat partner during the standing ovation.

Clips of the moment circulated on social media, with numerous Twitter users suggesting he had said: “They bought that.”

“Not Diplo saying ‘they bought that’ about Beyoncé win [crying emojis],” one user commented.

Diplo has since corrected the apparent misinterpretation on Instagram. In a post honouring “the dance music community”, the “Heartless” musician included a carousel of photos and video highlights of the evening.

“Swipe to the end to see what I said,” he wrote in the caption, referring followers to a repost of the viral clip, with added subtitles reading: “I’m glad to be a part of this.”

“Beyoncé’s album was legendary (I’m a Beyoncé stan remember I produced some classic dance songs for her like ‘Til the end of time’ and ‘Girls Run the World’,” Diplo added in the caption.

“What’s important to understand was that her intention was 100 per cent. She did the work found the real producers and she made classics... So she deserves her flowers . And when she won I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen in the huge arena.”

Find the full list of Grammy winners here, as well as the six biggest talking points here.