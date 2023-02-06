Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Dizzee Rascal song has been removed from a government playlist after it was added in “error” following his assault conviction.

The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had his song “Dance Wiv Me”. featuring Calvin Harris, added to the new playlist, which was created to celebrate the King’s coronation in May.

The playlist addition comes shortly after the grime artist was found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancé Cassandra Jones. The trial found him guilty in April, and he lost his appeal last week.

The song has now been removed from the playlist, says a spokesperson for the DCMS.

“The playlist has been created to celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming coronation,” said the DCMS in response to The Independent.

“A track featuring Dizzee Rascal was included in error and as soon as this was identified it was removed.”

The 38-year-old was found guilty of pressing his forehead against Jones and pushing her to the floor during a “chaotic” row after barging into her south London home in June 2021.

After Mills lost his appeal last week, Ms Jones said in a statement that “support is out there” and that the verdict shows “wealth and status cannot be used to silence women”.

The Queen Consort, who will also be crowned at the event, has historically and publicly campaigned against domestic violence.

In November, she hosted a major reception at Buckingham Palace, where she called for these “heinous crimes” committed against women and girls to come to an end.

The playlist has been labelled as a toolkit to help celebrate the coronation.

The grime artist was found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancé Cassandra Jones in April 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s public Coronation Celebration Playlist on Spotify features a total of 28 songs, including the likes of The Beatles’ “Come Together”, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and the Spice Girls song “Say You’ll Be There”.

Additional reporting by PA News.