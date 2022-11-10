Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Doja Cat pleads with Elon Musk after being stuck with ‘Christmas’ name on Twitter

The problem is related to the new Twitter Blue subscription service that Musk has launched

Megan Graye
Thursday 10 November 2022 15:37
Comments
Doja Cat explains why she shaved her head

Doja Cat has complained to Elon Musk after apparently being stuck with the name “Christmas” on Twitter.

The “Say So” singer changed her name before the new Twitter Blue subscription came into force.

Earlier this week, Twitter launched a subscription service allowing users to buy blue-tick verification for a monthly fee of $7.99 (£7).

The original verification system was intended to identify real influential people, including government figures, sports stars, entertainment figures, journalists and major brands and organisations.

But in the controversial decision, Twitter has allowed anyone who pays for the service to have a tick.

Recommended

In the aftermath of the new rules, it appears Doja is now stuck with the name and cannot change it back.

"Why can’t I change my name on here," Doja tweeted on Thursday (10 November).

"How do I change it, also f*** you Elon,” she said in a series of posts.

"I don’t wanna be Christmas forever [Elon Musk] please help, I’ve made a mistake," she wrote.

“i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake,” the artist added.

Musk responded to her tweet saying: “Working on it!” before replying with another comment saying “Pretty funny though” with crying laughing emojis.

Doja also tweeted two voice recordings in which she said: "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favourite pop star is."

Recommended

"You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and say [stuff] like ‘bye’,”she said.

"Umm you’re coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there. Ok, cool. Bye,” the star added in her series of tweets.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in