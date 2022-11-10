Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doja Cat has complained to Elon Musk after apparently being stuck with the name “Christmas” on Twitter.

The “Say So” singer changed her name before the new Twitter Blue subscription came into force.

Earlier this week, Twitter launched a subscription service allowing users to buy blue-tick verification for a monthly fee of $7.99 (£7).

The original verification system was intended to identify real influential people, including government figures, sports stars, entertainment figures, journalists and major brands and organisations.

But in the controversial decision, Twitter has allowed anyone who pays for the service to have a tick.

In the aftermath of the new rules, it appears Doja is now stuck with the name and cannot change it back.

"Why can’t I change my name on here," Doja tweeted on Thursday (10 November).

"How do I change it, also f*** you Elon,” she said in a series of posts.

"I don’t wanna be Christmas forever [Elon Musk] please help, I’ve made a mistake," she wrote.

Musk responded to her tweet saying: “Working on it!” before replying with another comment saying “Pretty funny though” with crying laughing emojis.

Doja also tweeted two voice recordings in which she said: "You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favourite pop star is."

"You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and say [stuff] like ‘bye’,”she said.

"Umm you’re coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there. Ok, cool. Bye,” the star added in her series of tweets.