Doja Cat stands firm on her decision to quit music after issuing apology

Doja Cat has confirmed that she’s quitting music, a claim she first made last week but subsequently appeared to apologise for.

Last week, the 26-year-old singer changed her Twitter username to “I quit” after being criticised by Paraguayan fans. Fans had accused her of neglecting to interact with them outside her hotel, following a cancelled performance at the Asunciónico festival due to adverse weather conditions.

In a couple of follow-up tweets, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, wrote: “I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me,” she wrote.

She added: “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.

On Monday (28 March), fans were relieved when Doja Cat issued an apology for her previous comments.

However, a day later, the “Woman” singer doubled down on her previous announcement, responding to a tweet by Florida radio station MIX 105.1 speculating on whether or not she was really quitting music.

“Yes the f*** I am,” Doja Cat wrote.

The controversy began when the singer responded to now-deleted tweets describing her as “public enemy number one,” to which the singer replied: “I’m not sorry.”

Paraguayan-American journalist Roberto Rojas replied to Doja Cat’s message, saying: “Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans.”

The singer responded: “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.”

Last year, Doja Cat revealed that she was not happy with the way the music industry made her feel.

During an Instagram Live via The Neighbourhood Talk, the singer said that she feels like she has been doing things that she doesn’t actually want to.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd announced a slew of North American stadium concerts with Doja Cat that are set to begin in July and run until early September.

The Independent has contacted Doja Cat’s representatives for comment.