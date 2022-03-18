Dolly Parton is still eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite “bowing out” as a nominee.

The country music star, who recently released new album Run Rose Run, was among the artists nominated this year, alongside Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and Beck.

On Monday (14 March), Parton released a statement on social media withdrawing her nomination, citing her belief that she hadn’t “earned that right”.

However, in a statement shared on Thursday (17 March), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said that while Parton’s request was “thoughtful”, they were “proud” of her nomination and said it would still be considered.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” they said (via Variety).

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

They continued: “From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

Voting for the class of 2022 has already begun, with ballots being sent out earlier this month before Parton made her speech.

Despite the name of the museum, a number of artists outside of the rock genre have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including stars of disco, pop, and country. Johnny Cash was inducted in 1992.

On Thursday (17 March), Parton explained in an interview with Fox that she’d initially felt the award was originally given to artists who make “rock music”.

“I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it,” she said. “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”