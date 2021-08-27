Kanye West astonishes fans by recreating wedding to Kim Kardashian at Donda event

Kanye West astonished fans by recreating his 2014 wedding with a mysterious bride, who fans have guessed is his former partner Kim Kardashian.

The rapper recreated the scene to close out the third listening party for his forthcoming album Donda.

Kardashian appeared on stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during the last song titled “No Child Left Behind”.

Soon after the moment passed, Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner posted a photograph of the couple on her Instagram account, while elder sister Khloe tweeted: “Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!!”

The couple are currently in the middle of divorce proceedings after Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper back in February citing “irreconcilable differences”.

West’s event took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium on Thursday (26 August) where organisers provided on-site vaccinations for those who are yet to be vaccinated.

Viewers were able to watch the broadcast live via Apple Music.

For the set, the “Follow God” singer built a replica of his childhood home in South Shore where he had lived with his mother, Donda West.

Kanye West alongside Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at the Donda listening event in Chicago (Apple Music)

The 44-year-old courted controversy by bringing out both Manson and DaBaby at the event.

Manson and West were accompanied on the set-up porch by a masked figure many people online thought to be DaBaby.

The trio stood on the porch alongside West as the first song of the event, rumoured to be titled “Jail”, played overhead.

Earlier this year, DaBaby attracted widespread criticism after he launched into a homophobic rant while performing on stage at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits from women – including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood – who claim that he sexually and physically abused them.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.