New Drake AI songs appear on YouTube after rapper lashed out at first attempts

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two more AI-generated Drake songs have appeared on YouTube and TikTok.

The new songs come after the 36-year-old Canadian rapper hit out at a cover of him rapping to Ice Spice’s “Munch”, which is believed to have been created by artificial intelligence.

Soon after that, another AI-generated Drake track titled “Heart on My Sleeve,” featuring The Weeknd appeared on all streaming platforms.

The song was reportedly created by Ghostwriter977, who used AI software to replicate Drake and The Weeknd’s vocals with original lyrics, Axios reports.

The song received more than 275,000 plays on YouTube and was played more than 600k times on Spotify before it was taken down this week.

Now, two more tracks called “Winters Cold” and “Not a Game” have appeared on the internet.

In response to Ghostwriter977’s track, Drake’s record label, Universal Music Group, expressed its displeasure with the song and demanded it to be removed from all platforms.

The label told Music Business Worldwide that the song “begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.

“These instances demonstrate why platforms have a fundamental legal and ethical responsibility to prevent the use of their services in ways that harm artists. We’re encouraged by the engagement of our platform partners on these issues as they recognise they need to be part of the solution.”

Drake is yet to respond to all the AI-generated songs being created in his name.