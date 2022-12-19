Drake reportedly loses $1m bet in world cup final, despite betting on Argentina

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake reportedly lost a $1m (around £818,000) bet that he put on the World Cup Final.

The final took place on Sunday (18 December) and saw Argentina beat France on penalties.

However, Drake – who reportedly put his money on Argentina – lost his bet due to a technicality, Vulture reports.

Drake apparently bet that the team would win on a “1x2” market bet, which means that the team needs to win within regulation time.

Regulation time is the normal length of a football game before any extra time is allocated.

But unfortunately for Drake, the game was forced to go to extra time and penalties after France scored last minute.

Fans have joked that Drake is cursed when it comes to sports, as several teams have lost after he publicly expressed his support for them. AS Roma even banned their team from having photos taken with him.

In other Drake news, the “Hotline Bling” singer shocked fans after revealing he had a custom necklace made for him, supposedly from all the times he thought about proposing to a partner.

The artist is joked to have a sporting curse on him after several teams lose after he supports them (Getty Images)

The new diamond necklace apparently is made entirely from engagement rings that he had thought about proposing with.

The necklace, named “Previous Engagements” was apparently made to honour “all the times he thought about it but never did”.

The piece contains a total 351.38 carats in diamonds made up from 42 engagement rings.

Alex Moss in New York, who made the necklace, shared the necklace to their Instagram page, describing it as “a true wonder of the jewellery world”.