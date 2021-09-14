Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has broken yet another chart record by claiming nine spots in the top 10 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 list.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose album was released on 3 September, has set a new record for the most simultaneous placements on the list.

It makes Drake match only The Beatles in having scored the top five songs in a single week. The English rock band dominated half of the top 10 Hot 100 list almost 57 years ago.

The Canadian rapper’s single “Way 2 Sexy”, featuring Future and Young Thug, remains at the number one spot on the list.

This is the first time Future has appeared on the number one spot, while Young Thug and Drake have previously been there three and nine times, respectively.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s song “Stay” is the only song currently in the Billboard singles chart that isn’t by Drake.

According to MCR Data, the “Passionfruit” singer debuted 21 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from Certified Lover Boy. The album itself debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with 613,000 equivalent album units earned in the US last week.

Just three days after its release, Drake’s album also out-streamed Kanye West’s album Donda.

According to Alpha Data, Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Donda’s entire first week in just three days.