Halle Berry has criticised Drake for using an image of her drenched in slime to promote his new single.

Earlier this week, the rapper announced his latest single, a collaboration with SZA titled “Slime You Out”. The track will feature on Drake’s forthcoming album For All the Dogs, which is released later this month.

Teasing the track on Instagram on Wednesday (15 September), Drake, 36, shared an image of Berry covered in green gunk after getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012.

On Friday (15 September), Berry, 57, alluded to Drake as she shared an image to Instagram reading: “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!”

In the comment section, one follower asked Berry: “What are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you for his single?”

In response, the Oscar-winning actor clarified that she had been referencing Drake in her post.

“Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him!” she wrote.

In a second comment, Berry added: “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

While the image shared by Drake featured a “Parental Advisory – Explicit Content” logo, suggesting it was the album art for the single, “Slime You Out” was released on Friday (15 September) with the same hand-drawn cover as For All the Dogs.

The image was created by the rapper’s five-year-old son, Adonis and features a drawing of a white dog with red eyes on a black square background.

Berry’s response (Instagram)

Drake’s last album release came in November in the form of Her Loss, a joint project with 21 Savage. Before then in June 2022, he released the house-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind, in a departure from his more reliable hip-hop sound.

Drake is currently touring the US as part of his It’s All A Blur tour alongside 21 Savage.

During a recent show, he issued a warning to a fan who threw the rapper’s own poetry book at him on stage.

The tome, titled Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, was pelted at Drake, who caught it one hand before it could hit him.

“You’re lucky I’m quick,” he told the crowd, in a video captured on social media. “Would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face.”

For All the Dogs is released on Friday 22 September.