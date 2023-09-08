Drake shows off impressive collection of bras fans have thrown at him on tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake is showing off the extent to which his fans love him by posting a photo next to all of the bras that have been thrown at him while performing his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

On Wednesday 6 September, the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing him standing in front of a collection of bras that had been arranged into neat rows. “Remember when we both forgot who the f**k I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” Drake captioned the post.

The post prompted fans to take to the comments section to make various jokes about the sheer amount of intimate items the rapper had accumulated. “Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour,” one commenter joked.

“Way more fun than my stuffed animal collection,” another comment read. “Bro definitely knows his ABCs…and Ds…and Es.”

One person felt bad for whoever had to create the background of bras for the photo. “Praying for the dude that had to lay these out. They’re organised by size,” they commented.

Collecting bras that fans throw at Drake while he performs has been a tradition since July, when a barista from Rhode Island threw her bra at the singer while he was performing in New York.

In a video that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Drake could be seen picking up the item and smelling it before urging the audience to track down the owner. “36G?” he could be heard saying as he looked at the bra’s tag. “Locate this woman immediately!”

The Canadian rapper has begun to associate the gesture with his shows being successful, going as far as admonishing an audience for not doing so. “I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” he said in a video taken by a fan and posted on X.

“But don’t start throwing shoes and s**t.”

“If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something,” he jokingly added.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, there was one show which saw the rapper plead with the audience beforehand to make sure the undergarments weren’t thrown on stage - his Los Angeles show where his five-year-old son, Adonis Graham, was in the audience.

“Hey, look, I’mma be honest with you,” he told the crowd early on in the show. “I can’t talk about t****es tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So we have to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep them bras on.”