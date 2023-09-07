Drake gives fan $50,000 after reading his message on poster at Las Vegas concert

Rapper Drake pledged to give a fan $50,000 at his Las Vegas concert after reading a poster he was holding up.

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,’ “ he read aloud for the audience to hear.

From there, Drake made the decision to give the fan $50,000 for his troubles.

“You know what, my man. Your furniture money, I’m going to give you 50 bands tonight ‘cause I love you,” he told the fan, as the audience cheered.

Drake added: “I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through.”