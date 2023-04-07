Drake samples Kim Kardashian discussing Kanye West divorce in new single

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake’s new single samples an old voice recording of Kim Kardashian speaking about her then-strained relationship with Kanye West.

The rapper’s surprise release, “Search & Rescue”, features a clip from the socialite’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian can be heard saying to her mother Kris Jenner.

“Okay, that’s fair,” Jenner responds, with Kardashian answering, “Yep, I saw it on the internet”.

The recording is take from the show’s 2021 season finale.

“I always thought I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realised, like, no,” Kardashian says prior to the lines used by Drake.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.

Kardashian and West finalised their divorce in November 2022. The pair share four children: North, nine; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, three.

West, who recently faced severe backlash after he made numerous racist and anti-semitic remarks, is currently facing a wrongful termination lawsuit from former Donda Academy employees.

The two employees have alleged that the school violated a number of health, safety, and educational codes.

Drake and West have a long and complicated history with one another, alternating between friendship and feuds. However, the two most recently teamed up to perform a joint Los Angeles stadium concert in the fall of 2021.

“Search & Rescue” is out now. The song marks the “God’s Plan” rapper’s first release of the year.

Drake is scheduled to kick off his joint It’s All a Blur summer tour with 21 Savages on 16 June in New Orleans.