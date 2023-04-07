✕ Close S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies aged 47

Following the news of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole’s death, several high-profile celebrities have paid tribute.

Cattermole was found dead in his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 April) and pronounced dead later that day, his family have said. He was 46 years old.

A cause of death is currently unknown. Dorset Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.

Cattermole’s band shared a message announcing the news, writing on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

His death follows week after S Club 7 – formed of Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett – announced plans for a major reunion tour.