Paul Cattermole death: Rylan Clark leads tributes to S Club 7 star
‘We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,’ band wrote via their management
Following the news of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole’s death, several high-profile celebrities have paid tribute.
Cattermole was found dead in his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 April) and pronounced dead later that day, his family have said. He was 46 years old.
A cause of death is currently unknown. Dorset Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.
Cattermole’s band shared a message announcing the news, writing on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.
“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”
His death follows week after S Club 7 – formed of Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett – announced plans for a major reunion tour.
S Club 7 features seven members: Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, and Bradley McIntosh.
In 1999, the British pop group reached No 1 with their debut single “Bring It All Back”. Other S Club 7 hits include other high-energy tunes such as “S Club Party” (1999) and “Don’t Stop Movin” (2001).
By the time that S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top 5 UK charts, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.
BBC journalist shares throwback video of Paul Cattermole
“I see there are some jokes online around his passing because of S Club 7 and their style of music. But for a while they were one of the biggest pop groups on the planet. Paul was only 17 when he became a global star... But it shows you, you never know what anyone is going through. RIP,” Colm Flynn wrote.
S Club 7 ‘devastated’ after band member Paul Cattermole’s death
The musician’s bandmates were the first to pay tribute to him.
‘He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us,’ band said in tribute
Loose Women’s India Willoughby send ‘love and condolences’ to Paul Cattermole and his family
Rylan sends S Club 7 ‘all the love'
Dan Wootton remembers ‘pop legend’ Paul Cattermole
S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies aged 46
Singer was found at his home in Dorset, his family said
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies