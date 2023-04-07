Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1680885799

Paul Cattermole death: Rylan Clark leads tributes to S Club 7 star

‘We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,’ band wrote via their management

Inga Parkel
Friday 07 April 2023 16:44
Comments
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies aged 47

Following the news of S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole’s death, several high-profile celebrities have paid tribute.

Cattermole was found dead in his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 April) and pronounced dead later that day, his family have said. He was 46 years old.

A cause of death is currently unknown. Dorset Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.

Cattermole’s band shared a message announcing the news, writing on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

His death follows week after S Club 7 – formed of Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett – announced plans for a major reunion tour.

1680885659

S Club 7 features seven members: Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, and Bradley McIntosh.

S Club 7

(Polydor)

In 1999, the British pop group reached No 1 with their debut single “Bring It All Back”. Other S Club 7 hits include other high-energy tunes such as “S Club Party” (1999) and “Don’t Stop Movin” (2001).

By the time that S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, the group had recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top 5 UK charts, and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 17:40
1680884403

BBC journalist shares throwback video of Paul Cattermole

“I see there are some jokes online around his passing because of S Club 7 and their style of music. But for a while they were one of the biggest pop groups on the planet. Paul was only 17 when he became a global star... But it shows you, you never know what anyone is going through. RIP,” Colm Flynn wrote.

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 17:20
1680883214

S Club 7 ‘devastated’ after band member Paul Cattermole’s death

The musician’s bandmates were the first to pay tribute to him.

Paul Cattermole, second from left, pictured with his S Club 7 bandmates in 2011

(Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

‘We are devastated’: S Club 7 pay tribute to Paul Cattermole after band member’s death

‘He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us,’ band said in tribute

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 17:00
1680882742

Loose Women’s India Willoughby send ‘love and condolences’ to Paul Cattermole and his family

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 16:52
1680881757

Rylan sends S Club 7 ‘all the love'

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 16:35
1680881685

Dan Wootton remembers ‘pop legend’ Paul Cattermole

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 16:34
1680880229

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Paul Cattermole

(Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Paul Cattermole death: S Club 7 star dies aged 46

Singer was found at his home in Dorset, his family said

Inga Parkel7 April 2023 16:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in