Drake has called out the “weirdos in [his] comments” who have left him messages about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown.

In 2018, the “God’s Plan” artist raised eyebrows when the then-14-year-old Stranger Things star revealed that Drake texted her “boy advice”.

The internet was quick to point out the 18-year age gap between Brown and Drake, questioning whether it was appropriate for Drake to give relationship advice to a teenage girl.

Brown responded to the media’s concern at the time in an Instagram Story, saying it was “weird” to “make a lovely friendship ur headline”.

Now, years later, Drake, 36, has finally addressed the controversy.

On his track “Another Late Night”, off of his latest album For All The Dogs, Drake raps the lyrics: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’.”

The two met when Drake attended the Brisbane Supernova convention in Australia, which Brown was appearing in.

Released on Friday 6 October, For All The Dogs features artists including SZA, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, Sexxy Red, Chief keef and many more across its 23-song setlist.

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown (Getty Images)

In a two-star review of the album for The Independent, Nadine Smith found that the record “borders on sinister”.

“Drake tries and fails to prove he can keep up with the cool kids,” Smith writes. “For better or worse, the album is at its best when Drake’s not there.”

Following its release, Drake made the surprise announcement that he would probably be taking a “year or so” break from music to focus on his health.

He revealed that he’s been dealing with the “craziest problems” with his stomach over the past years and, therefore, needs to take time off to straighten things out.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) said. “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

Drake added: “I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”