Drake gives $50,000 to fan going through a breakup at Miami concert

Drake has attempted to lift the spirits of a heartbroken fan by giving him a large amount of money.

During one of his “It’s All a Blur” Tour stops at Miami’s Kaseya Center last week, the rapper decided to give a concert-goer $50,000 after he revealed his ex-girlfriend was supposed to attend the concert with him before they broke up.

It was the fan’s sign that originally caught the rapper’s attention. “I like that sign,” he said on stage, according to fan-filmed footage on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s**t like that.”

He continued: “But my bro right here, he said: ‘I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss,’” reading the sign, which referenced two of Drake’s album titles.

The rapper then admitted that that he felt bad for the concert-goer. “So, she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight - to the Drake show? What the f**k is wrong with her?” he asked, before hyping up the fan. “You in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?”

The singer then revealed that he planned to make the man feel better by giving him a gift of $50,000.“You know what? She’s gonna feel real f***ed up ’cause I’ma give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight,” added Drake. “That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight!”

Not only does Drake regularly give out extravagant gifts during his shows, he also receives them. Last month, he showed off the extent to which his fans love him by posting a photo next to all of the bras that have been thrown at him while performing his “It’s All a Blur” tour.

On Wednesday 6 September, the singer posted a photo on Instagram showing him standing in front of a collection of bras that had been arranged into neat rows. “Remember when we both forgot who the f**k I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one,” Drake captioned the post.

The post prompted fans to take to the comments section to make various jokes about the sheer amount of intimate items the rapper had accumulated. “Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour,” one commenter joked.

Collecting bras that fans throw at Drake while he performs has been a tradition since July, when a barista from Rhode Island threw her bra at the singer while he was performing in New York.

In a video that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Drake could be seen picking up the item and smelling it before urging the audience to track down the owner. “36G?” he could be heard saying as he looked at the bra’s tag. “Locate this woman immediately!”