Drake has released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, after months of anticipation from fans.

The Canadian artist had previously told his social media followers that his latest collection of tracks would be available last month, only for it to be delayed for undisclosed reasons.

On Friday (6 October), the album finally appeared on streaming sites. The “In My Feelings” rapper, born Aubrey Graham, shared the news with his fans with a picture of himself posted to Instagram.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS IS YOURS NOW,” he wrote as a caption, adding an emoji of a spotted dog.

The 23-track album is an hour and 24 minutes in length, making this one of his longest-ever releases. Its run time is only beaten by his 2018 release, Scorpion (1hr30) and 2021’s Certified Lover Boy (1hr26).

For All the Dogs features guest appearances from a wide range of artists, including Drake’s frequent and long-time collaborators 21 Savage and J Cole, as well as newer performers such as “Pound Town” star, Sexyy Red.

A single released last month titled “Slime You Out” is the ninth track on the album and features R&B star SZA.

Upon the release of the song, Halle Berry expressed her distaste for the cover art, as it featured a photo of her covered in green “slime” at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2012.

“Didn’t get my permission,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote in response to a fan’s Instagram comment about the image. “That’s not cool I thought better of him!”

The overall album cover for Drake’s new record is a hand-drawn image of a white dog with red eyes on a black square background, created by the rapper’s five-year-old son, Adonis.

The tracklist of For All the Dogs is as follows:

1. Virginia Beach

2. Amen (ft Teezo Touchdown)

3. Calling For You (ft 21 Savage)

4. Fear of Heights

5. Daylight

6. First Person Shooter (ft J Cole)

7. IDGAF (ft Yeat)

8. 7969 Santa

9. Slime You Out (ft SZA)

10. Bahamas Promises

11. Tried Our Best

12. Screw the World Interlude

13. Drew a Picasso

14. Members Only (ft PARTYNEXTDOOR)

15. What Would Pluto Do

16. All the Parties (ft Chief Keef)

17. 8am in Charlotte

18. BBL Love Interlude

19. Gently (ft Bad Bunny)

20. Rich Baby Daddy (ft Sexyy Red and SZA)

21. Another Late Night (ft Lil Yachty)

22. Away From Home

23. Polar Opposites

For All the Dogs follows Drake’s two albums released in 2022: the house music-infused surprise drop Honestly, Nevermind and a shared project with 21 Savage, Her Loss.