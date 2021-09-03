Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has apparently credited R Kelly as a co-lyricist on the song “TSU”.

The album which is produced by Harley Arsenault, Noel, and OG Ron C, credits Justin Timberlake and T Mosley in addition to R Kelly as a composer.

The Independent has been unable to verify what part of the song Kelly is being credited for.

Kelly has been charged with racketeering “predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity”.

The 54-year-old is currently facing trial in New York City.

Drake’s album was released after several delays. It consists of 21 tracks and includes a number of cameos and appearances by artists including Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Giveon, and Travis Scott among others.

Last week, Drake teased the release date of his album with an ESPN promo, which came out during his reignited quarrel with Kanye West.

In the past few days, billboards have been spotted around New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles containing lyrics from Certified Lover Boy.

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.