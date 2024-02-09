Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drake shares photo from private jet hours after ‘leak’ of X-rated clip

Rapper seemed to hint at the furore in his latest social media post

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 09 February 2024 18:46
Close
Drake shares photo from private jet hours after ‘leak’ of X-rated clip

Drake appeared to allude to the alleged leaked video that seemingly shows him engaging in a sex act, in his latest Instagram Story.

The Canadian rapper has been caught in a firestorm after what appeared to be a sex tape circulated X/Twitter on Tuesday (6 February), just one week after pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift were widely shared on the platform.

It was claimed by Kick streamer Adin Ross that Drake has responded to the leak by sending him “like eight laughing emojis”. The “IDGAF” artist has continued to indicate he is unbothered by the attention.

(Getty Images)

Hours after the leak, Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham – posted a photo on his Instagram Stories that, at first glance, appeared to be unrelated to the furore.

However, the photo could be perceived to be an allusion to the tape, which is speculated to have been shot on his private jet. The Instagram Stories snape was seemingly taken in the cockpit of the plane, and was accompanied by the caption: “Cashville I’m home.”

Drake’s representatives declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Later in the week, he then pranked his fans by asking if they wanted “the truth” at his show in Nashville, before a big reveal.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, and has sold more thasn 170 million records.

Drake appears to allude to X-rated video ‘leak’

(Instagram)

The “leaked” video comes weeks after a scandal saw X-rated deepfake images of Taylor Swift, which were appeared to have been made using AI, show the pop star in sexually suggestive and explicit positions.

Shortly after the posts reportedly amassed more than 27 million views and 260,000 likes in 19 hours, the account that shared the images was suspended, following which X temporarily blocked searches of the singer’s name.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at the social media company, told the Wall Street Journal that the move was a “temporary action” and had been done “with an abundance of caution” as the site “prioritise safety on this issue”.

X said posting such content was “strictly prohibited” and it had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards it.

Although the company did not mention Swift by name, it said: “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in