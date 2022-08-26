Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has drawn admiration from fans for her joyful response to the release of Britney Spears and Elton John’s new single.

Following weeks of anticipation, the singers dropped the track “Hold Me Closer” on Friday (26 August).

With the song being a new spin on John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”, it marks Spears’s first single release in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.

Along with many fans across the world, Barrymore is someone who was looking forward to hearing new music from the pop artists.

In a video post to Instagram on Friday, she promoted the single to her followers. The short clip shows Barrymore’s face resting on her arm and smiling as she reacts to the song as it plays in the background.

“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!” the actor and talk show host wrote in the caption, before tagging Spears and John.

Barrymore’s followers then chimed in with their responses to the post, with many praising her supportive reaction as well as the song itself.

“The way you celebrate others is goals,”, one follower commented.

Drew Barrymore listening to Britney Spears and Elton John’s song, ‘Hold Me Closer' (Instagram / Drew Barrymore)

“It is so adorable to see how the song is catching you,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Your love for Britney is everything!!! Queens supporting queens!”

“You are a supporter of all things LOVE,” another fan stated.

Barrymore has been known to share her enthusiasm for a variety of things on social media. Notably, she was praised for “healing her inner child” after posting a video of herself laughing in the rain.