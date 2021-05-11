Dua Lipa calls on Boris Johnson to give NHS staff ‘fair pay rise’

Dua Lipa used her acceptance speech at the Brit Awards to call on Boris Johnson to give frontline NHS workers a “fair pay rise.”

The singer’s appeal – as she accepted the prize for Best Female Solo Artist – received a standing ovation from the audience at the O2, which included a sizeable number of key workers.

All of the winners at this year’s Brit Awards have received two statues, with the idea being that the second smaller statue can be given to someone the winner admires.

Lipa announced that she intends to give hers to British nurse and academic Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.

“She has spent her stellar nursing career fighting racial injustice,” said Lipa. “She is also a strong advocate for protecting frontline workers. She has also said that there’s a massive disparity between gratitude and respect for frontline workers, because it’s very good to clap for them but we need to pay them.

“So I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give Boris a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our frontline.”

Lipa later received the top prize of the night, for Best Album (Future Nostalgia).

Tonight’s Brit Awards marks the first live large-scale indoor event in London since March last year. The ceremony took place as usual at the O2 Arena and has included a number of live performances.

