Dua Lipa has released her new song for the Barbie soundtrack – with a music video featuring a cameo from director Greta Gerwig.

The highly anticipated film will be released on 21 July, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The film’s plot has been kept under wraps, but the film features a supporting cast, including Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Hari Nef, who will play different Barbies and Kens.

Singer Lipa will appear in the film as Mermaid Barbie, and on Friday (26 May) released her track “Dance The Night”, which will feature on Barbie: The Album.

The video sees Lipa preparing to film a music video and learning choreography for the number, when a giant disco ball falls from the ceiling.

The words: “This Barbie is making a music video” then flash on the screen as the video begins, with the various Barbies also making an appearance.

At the end of the video, director Gerwig emerges from a chair with her name on it.

“Where’s that giant disco ball?” she asks. “We need to find it to do the next one.”

Lipa will play Mermaid Barbie in the film (Warner Bros/YouTube)

Other artists featuring on Barbie: The Album include Ice Spice, Haim, Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi.

Intriguingly, Gosling also features on the soundtrack. This is not the first time his vocal skills will be immortalised in a film, having sung in Blue Valentine in 2010 and La La Land in 2016.

Last month, Barbie debuted its first “bonkers” trailer, with the minimal plot details leading fans to predict a huge twist will be on its way.

In a recent interview, Robbie admitted that she was left speechless by the risqué nature of a joke that was cut from the first page of the Barbie script.

Barbie and Barbie: The Album will be released on 21 July.