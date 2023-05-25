Phillip Schofield – latest: ITV issues new statement after This Morning star ‘sacked’ speculation
Holly Willoughby is taking a break after former co-star Phillip Schofield quit ITV show with ‘immediate effect’
Broadcaster ITV has issued a response to speculation around the nature of Phillip Schofield’s exit from its popular daytime show This Morning.
The presenter dramatically stepped down from his role as host last week, amid reports of a “feud” with his co-star, Holly Willoughby.
His sudden departure has sparked speculation from both viewers and public figures including former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes, and former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.
“Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” the broadcaster told The Independent this week.
On Monday (22 May), Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary delivered a bizarre and somewhat muted tribute to Schofield as they stepped in as temporary replacements on the ITV show.
Willoughby will remain on the programme and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said in a statement. However, the broadcaster confirmed that she will take a break during the half-term, returning on Monday 5 June.
ITV hits back at speculation Schofield was ‘sacked'
ITV issued a response this week to speculation that Phillip Schofield was “sacked” from his role as co-host on its popular daytime show This Morning.
Following claims by former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes, who now fronts a show for GB News, the broadcaster insisted that Schofield’s departure was a mutual agreement between him and ITV.
“Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” a spokesperson told The Independent.
The 61-year-old left following intense scrutiny over his relationship with co-host Holly Willoughby, amid rumours the pair had fallen out.
We say to colleagues that we'll miss them, says the Very British Problems author Rob Temple, but what we really mean is, "thank God they're gone and I've now got their parking space".
Opinion: Is there anything more British than Holly and Phil’s frosty fallout?
Phillip Schofield ‘utterly heartbroken’ he could not say This Morning goodbye, says Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan said Phillip Schofield is “utterly heartbroken” over his This Morning exit as he was not given the opportunity to say a “proper goodbye” to the audience after two decades on the show.
Writing in his op-ed for The Sun, Morgan said: “I don’t know the full story behind Phillip Schofield’s downfall, but where I feel personal empathy with him is over the manner of his sacking.
“For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it, because he told me himself.”
We say to colleagues that we'll miss them, says the Very British Problems author Rob Temple, but what we really mean is, "thank God they're gone and I've now got their parking space".
Phillip Schofield ‘will end up making railway documentaries’, ITV sources say
Phillip Schofield’s future at ITV after he hosts the Soap Awards next month is uncertain, inside sources have claimed. So now what?
Irish chef Clodagh McKenna on Phillip Schofield exit
Clodagh McKenna has expressed her views about Phillip Schofield’s exit from The Morning.
“21 years of brightening up our mornings…. And I’ve been so lucky to be part of three of them. I’ll miss the morning hug, the twinkle in your eye that makes me giggle and your empathy,” she wrote on Instagram.
“You will be missed.”
Piers Morgan reacts to Phillip Schofield’s exit in scathing column
Days after Phillip Schofield’s unceremonious departure from ITV’s This Morning, Piers Morgan responded to the news in a scathing column.
The former Good Morning Britain presenter blamed Schofield’s exit on daytime TV “weasels” and “two-faced wastrels”.
