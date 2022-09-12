Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Duran Duran have paid tribute to the Queen following her death aged 96.

During the band’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (9 September), frontman Simon Le Bon asked fans to switch on their phone torches so that they could “fill the Bowl with light for the Queen”.

The group then proceeded to play an emotional version of their 1982 song “Save a Prayer” as the lights glittered across the crowd.

“So, you know that it’s a real sad time for a lot of us Brits, and a lot of other people around the world, and we would like to make our own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II,” Le Bon said at the gig, Rolling Stone reported.

“If you’d like to join us and show your respect, please take your cell phone out, switch the light on. Let’s fill the Bowl with light for the queen,” the musician suggested.

As the crowd obliged, Le Bon remarked “we say goodbye” before beginning the song.

This tribute was in addition to the image of the Queen that was cast on stage before the band began the show.

The band’s honouring of the Queen at their show follows their tribute to her posted online on the day she died.

“She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and time again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways,” the band said in a statement shared to Twitter.

We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service that she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth.”

“Her death brings an end to the long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world,” they added.

Le Bon performed on stage earlier this year at the Platinum Party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s II’s platinum jubilee.

