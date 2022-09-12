Duran Duran pay tribute to the Queen at their Hollywood Bowl show
Lead singer Simon Le Bon asked fans to ‘fill the Bowl with light for the Queen’ using their phone torches
Duran Duran have paid tribute to the Queen following her death aged 96.
During the band’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (9 September), frontman Simon Le Bon asked fans to switch on their phone torches so that they could “fill the Bowl with light for the Queen”.
The group then proceeded to play an emotional version of their 1982 song “Save a Prayer” as the lights glittered across the crowd.
“So, you know that it’s a real sad time for a lot of us Brits, and a lot of other people around the world, and we would like to make our own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II,” Le Bon said at the gig, Rolling Stone reported.
“If you’d like to join us and show your respect, please take your cell phone out, switch the light on. Let’s fill the Bowl with light for the queen,” the musician suggested.
As the crowd obliged, Le Bon remarked “we say goodbye” before beginning the song.
This tribute was in addition to the image of the Queen that was cast on stage before the band began the show.
The band’s honouring of the Queen at their show follows their tribute to her posted online on the day she died.
“She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and time again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways,” the band said in a statement shared to Twitter.
We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service that she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth.”
“Her death brings an end to the long and unique chapter in the history of the United Kingdom and the world,” they added.
Le Bon performed on stage earlier this year at the Platinum Party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s II’s platinum jubilee.
Follow the latest updates as the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies