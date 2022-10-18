Jump to content

‘I didn’t know Dwayne could sing’: Fans shocked by Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson’s duet

The pair dueted a cover of Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’ as a tribute to the late singer

Megan Graye
Tuesday 18 October 2022 12:32
Comments

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson perform duet to honour country icon Loretta Lynn

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson have paid tribute to the late country singer Loretta Lynn by dueting one of her classic songs.

The pair covered the sixties hit “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the Kellyoke segment of the show, the pair took to the stage to sing, with The Rock surprising fans with his “unexpected” voice.

“I didn’t know Dwayne could sing, he sounded great,” wrote one fan on YouTube.

“I don’t know how you convinced him to sing Kelly Clarkson, but Dwayne Johnson you have a voice!! Please sing more often!” commented another.

Despite fan’s surprise, Johnson can be heard singing for his role as Maui in the Disney film Moana.

Others were impressed by the American actor’s natural flair for country music: “His voice really actually fits that song. Who would have guessed Dwayne is a country boy?”.

“This really made me smile the whole performance. Kelly deserved a country album.”

“What a world we live in. Never in a million years would I think I’d ever see THE ROCK duet with Kelly Clarkson,” commented another.

“These duets rock,” one fan joked.

“What a sweet tribute to Loretta. The duet we never knew we needed,” another said.

Lorretta Lynn died earlier this month at the age of 90. The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, according to a statement provided to The Associated Press by her family.

Last week, fans of the show were overjoyed by Sam Smith and Clarkson’s cover of her hit song “Breakaway”.

“Oh what I would give for a recorded version of this duet... those two voices together are just magic,” wrote one viewer.

