David Beckham mocks Ed Sheeran’s football skills in TikTok video

David Beckham has mocked Ed Sheeran’s football skills in a TikTok video.

The pair appeared in the clip to promote TikTok’s live concert celebrating the start of the Euro 2020 international tournament, where the singer-songwriter will be performing.

In the video, Beckham is seen watching a clip of Sheeran playing football before deciding that the “Shape of You” singer “really needs some help” and sending him a football and a Beckham shirt.

“I’ve just heard you’re going to be playing at Euro 2020,” the former England player told Sheeran over video call. “Do you know what, you need to be getting a bit of practice in because after that last performance on the field.”

However, he was interrupted by Sheeran, who clarified: “I’m not playing football, I’m singing. But I did think, me, you, duet?”

He then began to sing: “Let’s talk about Becks,” only to be hung up on by Beckham.

Sheeran was then shown scoring a goal in his garden, saying: “That actually was quite good.”

@edsheeran Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham , tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x #EdTikTokLIVE ♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

Earlier this week, Sheeran went viral after Courteney Cox shared a video of the pair performing “the routine” made famous by Ross and Monica Gellar on Friends.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend...” Cox wrote in the video caption, tagging Sheeran.