Ed Sheeran was forced to take a break from recording a podcast interview when he got a call from government officials checking he was complying with quarantine rules.

The “Shape of You” singer was doing a remote interview with Harry Potter actors Oliver and James Phelps for their podcast, Normal Not Normal, when he got the call checking he was quarantining since getting back from the US.

When his phone rang, Sheeran could be seen in the video recording of the podcast saying: “Wait, wait, wait. Government, government."

His conversation was edited out but a message on the screen explained that Sheeran was in “quarantine” and “expecting a call from the Home Office”.

The artist’s manager Stuart Camp, who was also on the call, joked when the singer returned: “It’s like being called by your teacher.”

James Phelps also quipped: “I just had visions of when you’re hiding at your mate’s house and your mum calls to ask if you’re on your own.”

Four-time Grammy-winner Sheeran is currently promoting his new single “Bad Habits”.

Sheeran recently revealed that he has written a song for the new record by South Korean pop hitmakers BTS. His new album is expected later this year.