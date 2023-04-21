Ed Sheeran’s new track ‘Boat’ is a metaphor for depression

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ed Sheeran has released “Boat”, a new single described as a metaphor for depression.

The release follows “Eyes Closed”, the singer’s 14th chart-topping single in the UK.

Composed by the English seaside in the depths of winter, “Boat” is the opening song on the singer’s forthcoming album, Subtract.

An accompanying video, directed by Mia Barnes, shows the 32-year-old being engulfed by waves, echoing the singer’s comments on Instagram last month.

In a post announcing the album, Sheeran explained that Subtract reflects a period of turmoil. “I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety, I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up not but being able to break through for air.”

Sheeran recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner in February last year, after experiencing various personal struggles.

“At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” Sheeran told fans on Instagram, citing the loss of close friend Jamal Edwards, and his pregnant wife’s diagnosis with a tumour.

The singer wrote more than 30 songs with Dessner, who also worked on his friend Taylor Swift’s lockdown records Folklore and Evermore, culminating in the 14 tracks that were recorded for the final version of the album.

Subtract, which Sheeran has described as the “trapdoor into my soul” is the latest in his mathematical symbol series, joining previous albums = (Equals), and ÷ (Divide).

The album is scheduled to be released on 5 May, two days after his new documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, is released on Disney+.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.