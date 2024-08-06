Support truly

Ed Sheeran has delighted fans by making a self-deprecating joke about how he chooses to spend his downtime.

The British singer-songwriter, 33, is currently on the road with his Mathematics tour, which includes performances at a number of summer festivals. Sheeran will then take a break before returning to stadium shows in May 2025.

In the clip, shared to Instagram and TikTok, Sheeran can be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor of a stadium playing the game Pokemon Stadium.

Grinning at the camera, he quips: “If I wasn’t a musician, I’d be a virgin.”

The post has received around 1.3 million likes on Instagram since Sheeran posted it on Sunday (5 August).

“Harry Styles said the same thing,” one fan wrote in the comments section, to which Sheeran responded: “But who do you actually believe, let’s be honest.”

Ed Sheeran poked fun at himself on Instagram ( Instagram/Ed Sheeran )

Sheeran announced in July that his Mathematics tour would come to an end next year.

“It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play...” he wrote on Instagram, sharing the new tour dates.

He will kick off the final leg of the tour in Madrid on 30 May, before travelling across Marseille, Rome, Lille, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Oslo, Zurich, Antwerp, Wroclaw and Stockholm.

The tour will conclude with two nights in Copenhagen next August then one final show in Dusseldorf on 5 September.

Sheeran is concluding his huge Mathematics stadium tour next year ( Getty Images )

Sheeran said in 2021 that his Mathematics tour would likely be his last stadium run, because he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two children.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Last month, the “Bad Habits” singer received criticism after he was photographed with Hollywood actor Johnny Depp while hanging out backstage at Andrea Bocelli’s concert series.

Sheeran and Depp, 61, were pictured together with Russell Crowe at the Italian tenor’s three-day Tuscan event, in celebration of his 30th anniversary in music.

“Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny,” the Gladiator star captioned the photo, which showed the trio drinking pints of Guinness.

“Lubrication by Guinness. Perfect. Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience.”

Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny.

Lubrication by Guinness.

Perfect.

Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/plEbq1LMwj — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2024

“Oh, Ed Sheeran,” another said, alongside a GIF of Tyra Banks shouting. “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!”

“Nooooooooooo omfg we lost one today kids. ed, how could you do this to me??????” A third wrote.

“Ed Sheeran is not a girl’s girl... Johnny Depp is a vile human being,” wrote a fourth.

In 2022, Depp won his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp previously lost his libel battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper in 2020 over an article that claimed he was a “wife beater.”