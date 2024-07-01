Ed Sheeran says London is ‘dangerous’ and ‘every area is sketchy’

Singer Ed Sheeran has said London is “dangerous” and “every area is sketchy”.

The 33-year-old sat down for a chat with US podcaster Theo Von, during his visit to the UK recently.

In a clip, posted on Von’s Instagram on Friday (28 June), the podcaster asks Sheeran: “What's the most dangerous place to be around here?”

The singer replies: "Here? I'd say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy.

“No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid s***.”