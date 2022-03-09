✕ Close Ed Sheeran in court over copyright claims on song Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran is in court after being accused of stealing parts of another song for his hit single” Shape of You”.

The singer-songwriter has taken the stand in London over the claims, which were alleged by songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue.

They argue that “Shape of You” was inspired by their very own song, titled “Oh Why”.

The pair allege that the song has taken “particular lines and phrases” from their own, claiming that Sheeran’s refrain of the words “Oh I” is “strikingly similar” to their delivery of the words “Oh why”.

Find all the updates from the trial below.