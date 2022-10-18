Elon Musk thinks Grimes is a ‘simulation’ he has created in his mind
‘Grimes told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,’ said writer Devin Gordon
Elon Musk thinks that Grimes, the mother of two of his children, is a “simulation” he has created in his mind, according to journalist Devin Gordon.
The writer, who interviewed Grimes at her house earlier this year, appears in the BBC’s new documentary, The Elon Musk Show.
While being interviewed for the series, he said that the Tesla billionaire believed that the musician was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.
“She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon said.
“That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation that was perfectly created for him.”
He added that “her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented”, and they “both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future”.
In Gordon’s interview with Grimes, which was published in Vanity Fair in March, she told him that her album Book 1 was partly inspired by Musk’s simulation theory.
“We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesised companion that was created to be my companion here?’” she said.
“The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”
Grimes gave birth to her and Musk’s first child on 4 May 2020, naming him X AE A-XII.
In March 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
The pair are co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies