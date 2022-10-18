Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk thinks that Grimes, the mother of two of his children, is a “simulation” he has created in his mind, according to journalist Devin Gordon.

The writer, who interviewed Grimes at her house earlier this year, appears in the BBC’s new documentary, The Elon Musk Show.

While being interviewed for the series, he said that the Tesla billionaire believed that the musician was his “perfect companion” but not “real”.

“She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon said.

“That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation that was perfectly created for him.”

He added that “her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented”, and they “both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future”.

In Gordon’s interview with Grimes, which was published in Vanity Fair in March, she told him that her album Book 1 was partly inspired by Musk’s simulation theory.

“We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesised companion that was created to be my companion here?’” she said.

“The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”

Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Grimes gave birth to her and Musk’s first child on 4 May 2020, naming him X AE A-XII.

In March 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The pair are co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.