Elton John has criticised rapper DaBaby for fuelling “stigma and discrimination” with his comments about homosexuality and HIV.

DaBaby, 29, reportedly told an audience at Rolling Loud festival in Miami to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

The artist, real name Jonathan Kirk, subsequently apologised for his remarks on Twitter, writing: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies.”

The Independent has contacted DaBaby’s representatives for comment.

In response to the remarks, John shared a post on Instagram on behalf of his Aids Foundation, saying: “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

The post also included a list of facts about HIV and who it affects, adding: “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song “Levitating”, also responded, saying: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”