Elton John admits fears over headlining Glastonbury 2023: ‘I’m a little intimidated’

Elton John has admitted that he’s “a little intimidated” to perform at Glastonbury.

The “Rocket Man” musician will close out this year’s music festival, as he headlines the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (25 June).

The show will mark John’s last ever show in the UK, as he wraps up the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour the week before.

Speaking to BBC London, John admitted that he “hadn’t really thought about” playing the Somerset festival yet, adding: “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

In a second interview on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 show ahead of the last of his 10 shows in London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday (30 May) night, John said that he’d never been asked to play at the Somerset music event before.

John, 76, said that while he and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin used to go to Isle of Wight Festival together “when we were young”, he largely steered clear of festivals.

“It’s too many people for me,” he said. “I don’t like crowds. I have played festivals and I’ve really enjoyed them. But of course, Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.”

He continued: “To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it, I haven’t turned it down before. But it’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate and this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England and Great Britain.”

John on stage in Liverpool in March (Getty Images)

John said that festival organiser Emily Eavis had been “wonderful”, adding: “I’ve got a different setlist to the tour, it’s going to be much different. I’ve got guests and I can’t tell you who they are, but it’s going to be wonderful. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Arctic Monkeys and Guns and Roses are joining John as the headliners of Glastonbury 2023, playing the Pyramid Stage on Friday (23 June) and Saturday (24 June) respectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Queens of the Stone Age, Rick Astley and Caroline Polachek were announced as new additions to the line-up as set times were released for the whole festival.