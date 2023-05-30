Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury has added Rick Astley and Queens of the Stone Age to its 2023 festival lineup, among several other new names.

This year, the “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer, who rose to fame in the Eighties with several pop-dance hits, will perform in the afternoon on Saturday (24 June) on the Pyramid Stage.

Also performing on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday are pop singers Maisie Peters and Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the collective of Jbala Sufi trance artists the Master Musicians of Joujouka.

The evening before (Friday 23 June), a mysterious and unknown band called The ChurnUps will take over the Pyramid Stage. The group have no existing online footprint, leaving many to believe it’s a cover for a surprise guest.

Taking the Pyramid Stage’s coveted Sunday (25 June) afternoon “legend spot” is folk singer-songwriter Yusuf, better known by his stage name Cat Stevens.

Earlier that night, the four-piece rock band Queens of the Stone Age, fronted by guitarist and vocalist Josh Homme, will perform on the festival’s second-largest stage, the Other Stage.

Performing ahead of them on Sunday will be a number of other newly announced Other Stage acts: Dermot Kennedy, Krept & Konan, Japanese Breakfast, the Lightning Seeds, the Hives, Ben Howard, the Unthanks, the Lathums, the Teskey Brothers and the Joy.

Glastonbury 2023 poster (Glastonbury)

The newly titled Woodsies tent has added bands Courteeners and Pale Waves, along with rapper Digga D for Friday.

On Saturday, British post-punk band Shame, the Murder Capital, Working Men’s Club, Wunderhorse and the Last Dinner Party will play the former John Peel tent.

This will be followed by Caroline Polachek, Editors and Slowdive, who will perform before headliners Phoenix on Sunday.

The Park stage’s Saturday lineup has added acts from Tinariwen, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Viagra Boys.

Meanwhile, the Avalon stage revealed that former Spice Girl Melanie C, former Scissor Sister Jake Shears, Laura Mvula, the Damned and more will play Saturday.

The Truth Stage will see Skindred on Thursday (22 June) and supergroup Empire State Bastard on Friday perform among others, with the Acoustic stage welcoming Steve Earle (Friday), Richard Thompson (Saturday), Rickie Lee Jones (Sunday) and more.

Taking over the Arcadia stage on Friday are Chemical Brothers and Floating Points with Daphni followed on Saturday by MK and MC Skepta back-to-back with Jammer, and both Wilkinson and Shy FX on Sunday.

Lighting up the Iicon stage are dance names Four Tet and Actress on Friday, and Mala and LTJ Bukem on Saturday.

Lastly, returning for a second time, the Lonely Hearts Club stage will feature rap from Meekz (Friday), alongside Saturday performances from rapper Earl Sweatshirt, singer Joesef and DJs Daniel Avery and Helena Hauff.

The new acts join previously announced headliners Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses as well as Lizzo, Becky Hill, Blondie, Lana Del Ray, and more.

In March, when co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed the top-billed performers, she addressed the controversy surrounding the all-male headliners, claiming that the “Sweet Child O’Mine” rockers replaced a female singer who “changed her touring plans”.

“We are entirely focused on balancing our bill,” the co-organiser said at the time. “It’s not just about gender, it’s about every aspect of diversity.”

Glastonbury 2023 runs from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.