Phillip Schofield – latest: Piers Morgan compares ‘This Morning’ affair scandal to Quentin Tarantino film
Broadcaster thrown into chaos after former ‘This Morning’ star admits he lied about relationship with employee
Piers Morgan has weighed in on the This Morning scandal, comparing it to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” the broadcaster wrote on Twitter.
Phillip Schofield’s confession that he had an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning has sparked calls for an independent inquiry, following his resignation from ITV.
In his statement to the Daily Mail shared on Friday, Schofield explained that he had an “unwise” but “not illegal” consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning, which he admitted to lying about.
The employee in question was allegedly 15 when he first met Schofield during a school visit, the Mail on Sunday reports. Lawyers representing Schofield confirmed that he met the boy when he was 15, but said the affair began when he started working at ITV, after he turned 18.
On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram post hitting back at the “handful of people with a grudge against me or the show”.
Piers Morgan weighs in on the ‘This Morning' scandal
Piers Morgan has compared the This Morning scandal to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” he wrote on Twitter.
The broadcaster also shared a message calling for “a lot more questions” to be asked on the channel.
Morgan’s views come as Phillip Schofield shared a statement on Instagram to hit out at “loud voices” who have criticised him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.
Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning
Watch: Amanda Holden slams Phillip Schofield live on radio
Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’
Everything we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news
ITV addresses speculation over This Morning’s fate after Phillip Schofield admits to affair
ITV has now denied rumours that This Morning could be taken off air due to the ongoing Phillip Schofield scandal.
The series returned as normal on Monday (29 May) with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stepping in to host while Holly Willoughby remains on half-term break. Willoughby will return on 5 June.
Broadcaster is under scrutiny after former presenter admitted he lied about his relationship with ITV colleague
Eamonn Holmes accuses ex-colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’
Eamonn Holmes has accused Phillip Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on ITV’s This Morning programme.
Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.
In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the “toxic” culture at the broadcaster.
In a post on Instagram on Monday, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning. “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice,” he wrote.
Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview on GB News on Monday, Holmes accused Schofield himself of “toxicity”.
Read more:
Eamonn Holmes accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’ and ITV of ‘cover-up’
Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford
Eamonn Holmes tells ‘delusional’ Schofield: ‘If you’re looking for a fight, you’ve picked the wrong person’
Eamonn Holmes has hit out at a “delusional” Instagram post from Phillip Schofield, after the presenter defended This Morning from claims the programme is “toxic”.
Read more:
Eamonn Holmes hits out at ‘delusional’ Phillip Schofield in explosive message
Holmes’ tweet comes in response to Phillip Schofield’s first Instagram post since admitting to an affair
Phillip Schofield lashes out at ‘people with grudges’ in first Instagram post since affair scandal
Phillip Schofield has issued a blunt statement in response to critics after he quit This Morning.
Last week, Schofield confessed that he’d had an “unwise” but not “illegal” affair with a much younger colleague on the programme.
The news came shortly after he resigned from the talk show amid rumours of a feud with his co-host Holly Willoughby. He has now resigned from ITV altogether.
The 61-year-old has since hit back at critics in a post shared on Instagram.
Read more:
Phillip Schofield lashes out at ‘people with grudges’ in new Instagram post
‘It’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice,’ said ex-This Morning presenter
Ed Balls has said people in power who work with young people must take ‘extra responsibility'
Speaking on Monday’s episode (29 May) of Good Morning Britain, Ed Balls said: “There are certain professions, politics is one, television the same, where very powerful people work with young people all the time in a very intensive way. But that means an extra responsibility.”
Ed added: “And our society’s changed, even compared to when I was in politics. Now politics is dealing with scandals and the abuse of power in the workplace which were never even talked about [before].”
According to the latest report by The Mail on Sunday, Schofield’s former colleague was allegedly just 15 when they met at a talk the TV presenter was giving at a theatre school, while Schofield was in his late forties. Lawyers representing Schofield confirmed to the Evening Standard that he met the boy when he was 15, but said the affair began after he started working at ITV, after he turned 18.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting This Morning all week
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting This Morning all week for half term, ITV has confirmed.
Holly Willoughby is due to return to the ITV programme on 5 June.