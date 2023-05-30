✕ Close Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary pay tribute to This Morning's Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan has weighed in on the This Morning scandal, comparing it to Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.

“I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpsed careers,” the broadcaster wrote on Twitter.

Phillip Schofield’s confession that he had an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning has sparked calls for an independent inquiry, following his resignation from ITV.

In his statement to the Daily Mail shared on Friday, Schofield explained that he had an “unwise” but “not illegal” consensual on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning, which he admitted to lying about.

The employee in question was allegedly 15 when he first met Schofield during a school visit, the Mail on Sunday reports. Lawyers representing Schofield confirmed that he met the boy when he was 15, but said the affair began when he started working at ITV, after he turned 18.

On Monday (29 May), Schofield shared an Instagram post hitting back at the “handful of people with a grudge against me or the show”.