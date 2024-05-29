Eminem to ‘make career disappear’ with new song

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem has announced he will be making his “career disappear” in a new social media post on Wednesday (29 May).

It comes a month after the “Lose Yourself” rapper revealed he would be releasing his highly anticipated 12th studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), in which he hinted he would be “killing” his notoriously bad-behaved alter-ego Slim Shady.

Although a definitive release date was not confirmed, the promo was captioned “Summer 2024” indicating it could be imminent. It marks the artist’s first album release since Music to be Murdered By in 2020.

The 51-year-old father-of-three, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, posted the 49-second video to Instagram and Twitter in which he is seen on a video call with the legendary magician David Blaine.

The rapper is seen asking for Blaine’s “help with something” in the post which is captioned, “Please do not try this at home. Or anywhere else.”

The magician agrees as the rapper tells him he is the “greatest to ever do it”, to which Blaine responds: “We should do something together one time”.

Eminem appears intrigued as he continues, “So what I was wondering is, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do a sunt or something?”

Blaine drinks some wine and then begins to start eating the glass as Eminem says: “Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear” as the call abruptly ends.

Rapper appears to be announcing the end of his career ( Instagram @eminem )

Fans rushed to speculate in the comments section of the video as they said, “Bro just casually announced his retirement” and others were unsure how to feel as they added, “I don’t know whether to be sad or excited”.

Loyal supporters said “You can make your career disappear, but you can’t remove it from my soul Em.”

But the video call and announcement were a teaser for the first single to be released from this forthcoming album. Titled “Houdini”, the song is expected to be released on Friday (31 May).

It comes after the rapper released a trailer that takes the format of a fictional 1980s style crime series dubbed “Detroit Murder Files” after the musician’s hometown.

It features a true crime reporter investigating the death of “Slim Shady”, indicating Mathers could be laying his infamous persona to rest.