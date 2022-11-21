Emma Bunton jokes Spice Girls ‘don’t tell’ Mel B anything they want kept secret

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Bunton says that the Spice Girls have to withhold telling Mel B information if they want it to remain a secret.

The Spice Girl was appearing on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss her forthcoming festive tour around the UK.

Schofield went on to ask Bunton if there were any plans for the Spice Girls, specifically a rumoured Spice Girl documentary that Mel B hinted at back in July.

“We have been in talks about doing a doc, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” she confirmed.

Schofield then questioned if Mel B had been “a bit early on that one” to which Bunton laughed “of course she always does”.

Bunton then explained that they actually loved Mel B’s tendency to spill the beans as it showed how “excited” she was about plans.

“But if we want anything to be kept a secret we don’t tell her,” she laughed.

Bunton also shared that the Spice Girls had recently got together to chat about future plans: “We were together the other day.”

Bunton, who was known as Baby Spice during her time in the group, also said that the former members often get together.

“There are things in the pipeline and we’d love to do something together again – all of us,” she said, seemingly addressing questions over whether Victoria Beckham would be involved.

Baby Spice will be touring her Emma Bunton and Friends show across the UK throughout December.

The festive tour will visit Brighton, Manchester, York and Birmingham and end at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Bunton will sing alongside husband Jade Jones during the tour which she said gets a bit “smoochy”. There will also be Spice Girls numbers included.

“They want a little bit of Spice and they get it,” she said.