‘Supposedly’: Machine Gun Kelly doubts moon landing during AMAs acceptance speech
The artist was accepting his award for Favourite Rock Artist when he made the comments
Machine Gun Kelly has expressed doubt over whether the moon landing happened, during his AMAs acceptance speech.
The artist was accepting his award for Favourite Rock Artist when he made the comments.
Kelly alluded to the conspiracy theory that people landing on the moon never actually happened.
The 32-year-old artist used the moon reference to defend his credibility in rock music.
“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong,” he said.
“I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then we went there… supposedly… and these two rock albums were me going to the moon.”
Moon landing conspiricists believe that humans have never stepped foot on the moon.
They believe that the Apollo 11 landing in 1969, in which Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, was a hoax by the US government to win a space race.
Kelly was given the award at the AMAs by fellow musician Meghan Trainor. He appeared on stage wearing an all-purple suit covered in long spikes.
It’s not the first time Kelly has made an extroverted fashion choice. On this year’s Halloween, Kelly and his fiance Megan Fox went all-out for their costumes.
The couple chose to dress up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, recreating the former couple’s outfits at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995.
Fox picked a red and pink latex dress, and completed the look with Anderson-style blonde waves. Kelly chose to wear a white tank top, black leather pants, and a studded belt, echoing the drummer’s style.
Fox was not in attendance at the AMAs. Find the full list of winners from the night here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies