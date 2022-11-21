Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Machine Gun Kelly has expressed doubt over whether the moon landing happened, during his AMAs acceptance speech.

The artist was accepting his award for Favourite Rock Artist when he made the comments.

Kelly alluded to the conspiracy theory that people landing on the moon never actually happened.

The 32-year-old artist used the moon reference to defend his credibility in rock music.

“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong,” he said.

“I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then we went there… supposedly… and these two rock albums were me going to the moon.”

Moon landing conspiricists believe that humans have never stepped foot on the moon.

They believe that the Apollo 11 landing in 1969, in which Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, was a hoax by the US government to win a space race.

(Getty Images for dcp)

Kelly was given the award at the AMAs by fellow musician Meghan Trainor. He appeared on stage wearing an all-purple suit covered in long spikes.

It’s not the first time Kelly has made an extroverted fashion choice. On this year’s Halloween, Kelly and his fiance Megan Fox went all-out for their costumes.

The couple chose to dress up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, recreating the former couple’s outfits at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 1995.

Fox picked a red and pink latex dress, and completed the look with Anderson-style blonde waves. Kelly chose to wear a white tank top, black leather pants, and a studded belt, echoing the drummer’s style.

Fox was not in attendance at the AMAs. Find the full list of winners from the night here.