Eric Clapton mocked over new anti-lockdown anthem

Eric Clapton has released a new anthem called “This Has Gotta Stop”, in which he appears to rail against lockdown restrictions.

The video of the song, released on 27 August, features animated graphics of protesters from a British anti-lockdown street-performance group named Jam for Freedom, who are seen raising signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop”.

The lyrics of the song read: “I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough / You want to claim my soul, / you’ll have to come and break down this door.”

The 76-year-old British musician also references the side effects he claims he experienced after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine in his new track.

He sings: “I knew that something was going on wrong/ When you started laying down the law/ I can’t move my hands / I break out in sweat.”

Many have mocked Clapton over the song, with some suggesting he take his own advice and “stop”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Like, dear sir, please sit down and count your dollars. We don’t need your advice. #ericclapton”

“Okay, so #EricClapton is an anti-vaxxer. Never listening to him again,” wrote another person.

Earlier this year, fans of the “Wonderful Tonight” singer were divided after the musician announced that he would refuse to perform at venues requiring “passports” as proof of covid vaccination.

After Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination in order for entry from the end of September, Clapton shared a statement on the app Telegram, via architect and coronavirus sceptic Robin Monotti.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” he said. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

His comments were shared alongside the artist’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which he released with Van Morrison last year.