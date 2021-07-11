England have reached the Euro 2020 final, and the renditions of “Sweet Caroline” are continuing.

Those who tuned in to watch England defeat Germany last month probably heard the Neil Diamond song being belted out by England fans who were fortunate enough to attend.

But why is “Sweet Caroline” an England football song?

The 1969 song has long been a track of note for Aston Villa and Chelsea fans, as well as people attending Anthony Joshua boxing matches.

Its popularity during the Euros is down to Tony Parry, the DJ at Wembley Stadium, who opted to play it after England beat Germany 2-0.

He was originally going to play “Vindaloo”, the Fat Les song from 1998, but went with Diamond’s anthem instead.

“I was going to play ‘Vindaloo’, but went with my gut,” he told talkSPORT, adding: “Even the German fans were belting it out in the end.

Parry called it “a song that all fans can enjoy”.

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrating his team’s semi-final win over Denmark (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Following Parry’s decision, football fans proceeded to sing the song throughout England’s quarter-final match against Ukraine, which they won 4-0 on Saturday (3 July), and the 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday (7 July).

What are the lyrics to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”? Find them below:

“Where it began, I can’t begin to knowing,

But then I know it’s growing strong,

Was in the spring,

And spring became the summer,

Who’d have believed you’d come along,

Hands, touching hands,

Reaching out, touching me, touching you,

Sweet Caroline (dun dun duuuuun)

Good times never seemed so good,

I’ve been inclined,

To believe they never would, but now I,

Neil Diamond song ‘Sweet Caroline’ has become an England football anthem (Getty Images)

Look at the night and it don’t seem so lonely,

We filled it up with only two,

And when I hurt,

Hurting runs off my shoulders,

How can I hurt when holding you,

One, touching one,

Reaching out, touching me, touching you,

Sweet Caroline (dun dun duuuuun),

Good times never seemed so good,

I’ve been inclined,

To believe they never would, oh no, no,

Sweet Caroline (dun dun duuuuun),

Good times never seemed so good,

Sweet Caroline (dun dun duuuuun),

I believe they never could,

Sweet Caroline (dun dun duuuuun)

Good times never seemed so good.”