‘So much better’: Eurovision fans praise Sam Ryder’s announcement as 2022 UK entry

Eurovision fans have expressed their excitement after TikTok star Sam Ryder was announced as the UK’s entry for the 2022 competition.

The singer-songwriter will perform his track “Space, Man!” at the finals in Turin, Italy in May.

The news was revealed by Greg James live on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday (10 March).

“Let’s just see it as a fresh start,” said the presenter, who encouraged listeners to support Ryder. “I truly believe in him.”

As well as James, fans of the song contest have shared their positive views about the decision on social media.

“YEEEEESSSSS!!!!!!!!!” began one person’s tweet. “@SamRyderMusic repping the UK for #Eurovision2022 is the news I needed today. This is the high risk, high reward entry we have needed for many years.”

“It's soooooo much better than previous songs,” another fan shared on the social media platform. “Gotta get perfect staging for this. Wish it all the best, wish I could vote for it.”

Another person’s praised the song itself: “It’s an earworm you don’t expect but I’m now getting behind Sam Ryder!”

Others shared their hopes for the song, as well as for Ryder winning over Eurovision voters with his personality.

One wrote: “British folks are underestimating just how likeable and charismatic @SamRyderMusic is! And yes, it’s not super-uptempo, but it is considerably more energetic than the previous entries from the UK. This is a complete package.”

However, not all fans are as convinced that Ryder’s talent, and the song, will be enough to secure a win for the UK.

Referring to the low placement of UK entries in recent years, one Twitter user said: “Just been looking at him. 12 million followers on TikTok and I bet we still come last.”

James Newman, the UK’s entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, scored nul points. It marked the fifth time the country finished in last place.