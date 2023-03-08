The UK’s Eurovision 2023 entrant has been ‘leaked’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s choice for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has been “leaked”.

A day after tickets for the event sold out in less than 34 minutes, the music star set to perform on behalf of the country in Liverpool later this year has been selected.

While odds named Bird and Rina Sawayama as favourites, it’s being claimed that Mae Muller will go down in history as the UK’s next Eurovision entrant.

The BBC is yet to confirm who will perform, but has said that an announcement will be made on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday (9 March). The Mirror first reported the news.

Muller, who is 25, generated fans after supporting Little Mix on tour in 2019. The London-raised singer has amassed more than six million streams on Spotify for songs including “Close” and “Better Days”.

Eurovision week kicks off on Monday 8 May, with semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. The grand finale will then take place on Saturday 13 May.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday (7 March) at midday for all three televised shows, as well as six previews. The events will be taking place at the ACC Liverpool arena.

Mae Muller will reportedly be the UK’s 2023 Eurovision entrant (Getty Images)

It is taking place in Liverpool after the UK stepped in to host the competition for reigning champions Ukraine.

After fans hoping to get tickets for the 2023 event failed in their attempts, Rylan, who has been a commentator for the semi-finals since 2018, shared an upbeat message with fans.

He wrote on Twitter: “Congrats if you got tickets! If not don’t worry, the Euro Village is gonna be amazing. #Eurovision is gonna take over the whole city. See you soon Liverpool….”

The Independent has contacted BBC for comment.