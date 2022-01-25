Evan Rachel Wood has claimed that Marilyn Manson “always said that Hitler was the first rock star”.

New two-part documentary Phoenix Rising details the Westworld star’s allegations against the musician. Part one premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (23 January).

In the documentary, Wood alleges that Manson had an obsession with Hitler as he thought he “was stylish, well spoken and knew how to manipulate the masses to do what he wanted”.

Wood, who began dating Manson when she was 18 and he was 38, says that she thought the Nazi paraphernalia and imagery Manson used on stage “was ironic”, adding: “I though his whole spiel was taking the images of Hitler and spinning it on its head. I thought it was a commentary on Nazism.”

She says that Manson would “make fun” of her for being Jewish and, “throughout the course of our relationship... started to get multiple swastika tattoos”.

Wood then alleges: “At one point, on the side of the bed where I slept, he wrote ‘Kill all the Jews’ on our bedroom wall.”

She states in the documentary: “Things like that are not ironic anymore. At what point are you doing a commentary and at what point are you just a Nazi?”

Evan Rachel Wood in new documentary ‘Phoenix Rising’ (HBO)

Elsewhere in the two-part documentary, directed by Amy J Berg, Wood accuses Manson of “essentially [raping her] on-camera” during the filming of his 2007 video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

Wood has accused Manson of abusing her “for years”, after she became involved with him when she was 18 and he was 38, between 2006 to 2011.

The Independent has contacted Manson’s representatives for comment.

Manson has denied all claims of abuse, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.