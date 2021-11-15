Marilyn Manson’s ‘bad girls room’ was ‘common knowledge’

Marilyn Manson’s past remarks about a soundproof room he is alleged to have locked women in have resurfaced in light of a new investigation.

According to an in-depth report by Rolling Stone, Manson’s California apartment features a small, soundproof glass room around the size of a store dressing room. Several women have accused Manson of locking them in the space against their will.

A number of women who used to date Manson described the room as a “solitary-confinement cell used to psychologically torture women”. It was also referred to as the “bad girls’ room”.

Phoebe Bridgers says Manson openly told her about the room when she visited his home as a teenager. She says Manson called it his “rape room”.

Manson’s former assistant, Ryan Brown, said the room was “common knowledge” and that “everybody” knew it was referred to as the “bad girls’ room”.

Ashley Walters, another of Manson’s former assistants who has accused him of sexual assault, said he often told people about the room.

Manson even showed a journalist the room during an interview with V Magazine, where his home was described as “his perfect lair: a recording studio, a bedroom with a ‘bad girls room’ (some former shower or steam room that’s now a lockable, soundproof glass enclosure), and an enormous and black-out space that serves as a movie theatre, bar, art studio, and den for congregation.”

The musician, real name Brian Warner, has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of women including former partner Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco.

Manson has denied all accusations and said his accusers are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of [his] ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Manson for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.