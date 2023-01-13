‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”.

The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.

While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.

Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”

In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings: “We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold /We were right ‘til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn”.

“Mmm, I didn’t wanna leave you, I didn’t wanna lie / Started to cry, but then remembered I” she sings before the empowering chorus.

“I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can,” she sings defiantly in the chorus.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIAM HEMSWORTH,” joked one fan, sharing the song’s lyrics and pictures of the couple together.

“Happy 33rd birthday to Liam Hemsworth,” tweeted another fan with a link to the single.

Others online speculated that Cyrus’s song riffs on Bruno Mars’s lyrics in his 2012 single “When I Was Your Man”, in which he sings “I should have bought you flowers”.

Hemsworth reportedly dedicated the song to Cyrus when they were still together.

“Miley Cyrus responding to Bruno Mars in her recent single ‘Flowers’ HER MIND,” wrote the fan.

Later in song, the lyrics are more direct: “Paint my nails cherry-red / Match the roses that you left / No remorse, no regret / I forget every word you said.”