Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

La Toya Jackson has posted a tribute to Lisa Marie Presely following her death, aged 54.

Presley died on Thursday 12 January after being “rushed to hospital”.

This morning, Jackson posted on Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer and he in-law.

“We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts,” she wrote in a caption next to a video sharing images of Presley.

“I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest #RIP,” she added.

La Toya’s brother Michael Jackson was married to Presley for nearly two years in 1994.

Photos of the pair are shown in La Toya’s video tribute montage.

The pair wed in secret after Presley divorced her first husband, Danny Keough, with whom she had two children, including actor Riley Keough.

The singer died on Thursday night (12 January) after she was admitted to hospital, her mother, Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley. Both Lisa and her mother Priscilla attended the Golden Globes ceremony just days before her death.

Since then, a video of Austin Butler’s Golden Globes tribute to Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley has gone viral.

Butler made his speech after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.