Madonna fans hoping to get tickets to world tour lament huge queues

Madonna fans are said to be in online ticket queues of over 150,000 people in a race to get tickets to her concert.

The “Like a Virgin” singer announced a world tour on Tuesday (17 January), with tickets released this morning (20 January).

However, when excited fans went online to buy tickets, they were allegedly placed in online queues behind more than 150,000 others.

“We’re 137,000th the online queue for the 20,000 Madonna tickets… as long as nobody buys more than 0.145 seats, we’re in!” joked one fan attempting to buy tickets.

“Correction: there are 167,000 people in the queue for Madonna tickets,” wrote another.

Another hopeful had the same predicament: “Only 160000 people ahead of me in the queue for Madonna tickets… that’s good odds right?”

Meanwhile, one fan called the process an “olympic sport”, writing: “Trying to secure Madonna tickets feels like an Olympic sport.”

However, it seems some have been lucky enough to get their hands on the goods: “I GOT MADONNA TICKETS! That was like being in the TRENCHES.”

“Guess who beat the Bots to Madonna tickets?” wrote another. “It ME.”

On Thursday (19 January) Madonna announced a second date in London “due to overwhelming presale demand”. The singer will now perform at London’s O2 Arena on 14 and 15 October.

The 64-year-old announced the tour in a video starring famous friends, including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer, with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July. The singer will then head onto cities including Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.