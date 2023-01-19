Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madonna has opened up about the difficulties of motherhood in a new interview.

The 64-year-old “Hung Up” singer and mother of six admitted that she’s still struggling to understand being a parent.

The pop icon said she recognised that growing up with a “mother like me” is challenging for her children, in an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair on Wednesday (18 January).

“Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” she said.

“Because, however it goes, whoever you are, having children and raising children is a work of art.”

Comparing motherhood to a profession, Madonna admitted that she’s constantly learning how to be a parent.

“No one gives you a manual [on motherhood],” she explained. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

Madonna is mother to Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda Ciccone, 17, Mercy James Ciccone, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

The star sparked confusion in December when she posted a picture on Instagram posing in lingerie before sharing a photo of herself with four of her children.

Madonna’s Christmas video, featuring her children, sparked criticism among fans in December (madonna/Instagram)

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram wearing a Christmas-themed outfit, the star played the song “Santa Baby” in the background, as she wore a white puffy jacket and red Santa hat paired with silver jewellery.

The video then shows Madonna looking at the camera, but in a different outfit – a black bralette along with her hat and accessories.

The clip ended with a photo of the pop star wearing her white coat once again and her children standing next to her and smiling. The photo featured twins Stella and Estere, daughter Mercy James and son David Banda.

Many fans commented on the clip claiming that it was a “bizarre” video and questioned the singer for how she looked at the camera.

The Confessions on a Dancefloor musician announced her massive world tour earlier this week (17 January).

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July.

This will mark the musician’s first tour since 2019, when she performed across America and Europe to celebrate her Madame X album.

General release tickets will go on sale at 10am (local time) on Friday 20 January. You can find out how to get tickets here.